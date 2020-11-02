Tyler Cameron

“[Matt James] dodged a bullet,” the Bachelorette alum told E! News. “That boy is on his own. Just ‘cause it’s a mess. It’s just a disaster. You know what I mean? It’s nothing about Clare. It’s a mess, you know? Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he’s not there.”

Tyler added that he doesn’t know Clare personally. “I don’t know Clare as a person so I don’t know who she is on or off camera. … She has what she wants, she knows what she wants. She’s very decisive.”