Clare got engaged to the Bachelorette Canada star after meeting on season 1 of Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in 2018. While Clare went home alone when filming ended, the pair rekindled their romance and he proposed during a live February episode. They split that April.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship,” the twosome said in a joint statement at the time. “We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”

Benoit supported Clare when the news broke in 2020. “Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette,” he wrote via Instagram. “She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #thebestbacheloretteever.”