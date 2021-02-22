Clare Crawley’s Dating History: A Guide to Her Bachelor Nation Romances

Dale Moss

Less than two weeks into filming The Bachelorette, Clare got engaged to contestant Dale Moss in an episode that aired in November 2020. Us revealed in January 2021 that the two were having “serious issues” and later confirmed they had split. Moss later confirmed via social media that they called off their engagement.

One month later, however, the twosome were spotted holding hands and kissing in Florida. Us subsequently broke the news that they were giving their romance another shot.