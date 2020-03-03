Jared Haibon

Clare found herself wrapped up in a love triangle with Jared and (his now-wife) Ashley Iaconetti during season 2 of BiP. While their drama ended with Clare crying to a raccoon in a memorable edited moment, Ashley supported Clare as the Bachelorette before ABC even made the announcement.

“Clare and I had some beef back when she went on a date with Jared on BiP 2 but I became really good friends with her on Bachelor Winter Games,” Ashley told Us at the time. “She is such a self-assured woman. She is not going to deal with anything that is below her. She will call you out, she is very smart, she is beautiful, she is very nurturing, warm, and I feel like she has so many great qualities for a Bachelorette. She would be entertaining, real, raw. I can keep going on and on but I do think she would be a fantastic Bachelorette and I feel like there were certain times where she was in the running for it and then there was always somebody who kind of beat her out. So if we’re trying to get older in the franchise, let’s go with somebody in their 30s.”