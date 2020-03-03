Juan Pablo Galavis

Clare first competed for Juan Pablo’s heart on season 18 of The Bachelor. During the finale, the former soccer player dumped the California native for Nikki Ferrell — but Clare was more “shocked” that the lead “chose to tell [her] something that no woman wants to hear” behind-the-scenes. (It was rumored that Juan Pablo told Clare that he didn’t love her, but loved “f–king her.”)

“I thought I knew what kind of man you are,” Clare declared on the March 2014 finale. “I lost respect for you. Because, I’ll tell you what. I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”