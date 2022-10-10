Ryan Dawkins

Us exclusively confirmed the identity of Clare’s new man in September 2022 after she teased via Instagram that she found her “perfect match.”

“She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now but it was her secret to tell,” a source told Us about Ryan, noting they started out as friends. “He’s mature, career-driven and a good father. He isn’t in it for fame, which is what makes him different from her past relationships.”

Less than a month later, Us confirmed that Clare and Ryan are engaged, with a source revealing that the businessman proposed in October 2022 while attending RiSE in Las Vegas.