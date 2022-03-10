Getting Hate Messages

While Kaitlyn tried to tell Clayton to stop reading his messages on social media, he revealed that people have found his phone number and email to send him hate.

“I’m just being attacked on all ends right now. … I’m not a victim. So I don’t want people to sit and think I’m trying to make people feel bad for me. I’m a grown man, I can ultimately handle this as well and this too shall pass,” he said, adding that it’s “frustrating” to see what viewers are saying. “I get if you’re upset with me. But for you to sit here and say, ‘You’re a POS,’ … I can’t say the words, ‘F you, go die,’ like, all of these comments coming in every minute. I’m getting 100 a minute in my DMs. … 98 percent of it is just people telling me that I’m a terrible human being, I don’t deserve to be on this earth, I don’t deserve to be around these women — I just don’t deserve anything. And they hope they wish that the worst falls upon me.”