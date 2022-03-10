Susie Didn’t Warn Him, All 3 Women Said He Could Explore

Another topic Bachelor Nation has been debating is whether Susie should’ve told Clayton about her issues with the fantasy suite earlier in the season. While she argued that she wished her future fiancé would know how to behave, he pointed out that “real world rules” do not apply on The Bachelor.

“[The topic] didn’t come up [with Susie earlier]. All three of the women said, ‘I want you to explore the other relationships fully,’ almost verbatim,” he said. “I assumed — this is where I made one of my biggest mistakes [and I wish going forward I learned ask more questions and never assume — because I assumed given the environment that we are, me being the Bachelor in this environment dating 30 women that the real-world rules did not apply. There was some leeway — because this is a very particular environment. And so I looked at it, like, if these women will stick around and watch me kiss other women in front of them — which that would never be acceptable in the real world — then these real-world boundaries are kind of set aside and there’s a new playing field in this environment. And if you’re going to date 30 women, you owe it to them to compartmentalize the relationships and be with only them and think only about them when you’re with them. And then when you go to the next woman, you give your all to them as well.”