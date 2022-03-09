Jesse Palmer

While the host, 43, told Us that “multiple women” from Clayton’s season would make great Bachelorettes, Teddi won him over during the Women Tell All.

“We didn’t see a ton of emotion from her throughout the season until the very last night. Tonight, she really sort of opened up and went there,” he said. “I thought that was really revealing. I was really impressed with her tonight. I thought she did a great job.”

The Bachelor concludes with a two-part finale on ABC Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn