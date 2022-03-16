How Susie Felt Going Into Fantasy Suites

“I came to terms with whichever direction that conversation was going to go. I was very much just trying to be level-headed, like, I know how I feel. If he’s in love with somebody else, I don’t want to share his love,” Susie said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “And I kind of thought he was. I went into that week under the assumption that [it wasn’t] me. I can see the way he looks at Rachel, I can see the way he looks at Gabby, like, and I know them. And it’s hard. … [But] I was like, ‘If he does know that it’s me and he’s taking these relationships to the next level, then, like, that’s not what I want.’”

Susie added that all three of the women had “different perspectives” on how the overnight dates should be handled.