How They Got Back Together

Susie was the one to reach out to Clayton via Instagram DM. “I didn’t reach out with the intentions of restarting a relationship or knowing where that conversation was going to go,” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “But I think we both had been through a lot. And we both loved each other a lot. And I just wanted to reach out and ask for one more conversation with him.”

On “Viall Files,” she added, “When I reached out to him, I was just, like, ‘Hey, we haven’t really had the capacity, the time, the environment to really put things out there and for you to be able to tell me what happened that night — was that normal? Is that what it’s like if we fight or if you’re to have a fight with somebody?’ But we were able to really, like, get to the bottom of that.”

After several FaceTime calls about their compatibility and talking until they fell asleep every night, Clayton said he wanted to put a label on things. Susie, however, noted that she was the one who officially asked him to be her boyfriend right around the time the show started airing.

“We sat down with our journals one day when we were just like, ‘Let’s compare notes, like, where’s your head at here?’ And there were no surprises, like, we really talked about everything,” she said about rewatching the series.