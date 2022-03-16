What We Didn’t See During Fantasy Suites Fight

“We both sat there for a long time, both of us. … I wouldn’t say empathetic, but I think that he was sitting there, and I could see the panic. And I could feel the panic,” Susie told Nick Viall. “And I was like, ‘Oh, s—t, like, this is not what I expected.’ And I could just feel this energy coming from him. I could see it on his face, this realization that he made this assumption and that he had no clue. Like, I felt like he was, maybe, naive in the moment to think that this would be a conversation that would come up about fantasy suites. And I think we were both naive, if I’m being honest, in that moment. … And Clayton asked me, ‘What is it about me becoming physically intimate that you can’t get past?’”

Susie added that she was surprised in the moment by the question. “He genuinely did believe that he was in love with all three of us. And I think the best way to say that is deep feelings,” she said, noting that Clayton thinks she’s “too rational” when it comes to love. “I was always taught by my mom — she’s like, ‘Love is a choice. It’s an active choice, you nurture it, you grow it, you protect it.’ … That’s been one of the biggest, like, growing moments for Clayton and myself — defining love and what that looks like, through the whole process.”