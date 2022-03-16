Why Clayton Thought Susie Wanted to Be the Bachelorette

In interviews following the March 8 episode, Clayton said he felt Susie was looking for a way out and wondered whether she wouldn’t fight for their relationship because she wanted to be the Bachelorette. Susie told the season 21 Bachelor that it helped to understand his “truth in that moment” when they were getting back together.

“Not that it warrants the way he treated me. But I have grace for, like, that mentality — he genuinely was like, ‘You obviously just don’t care about me.’ I think he thought that was gonna be a moment of like, ‘I’m taking back control of my love story. I’m not gonna let you hurt me.’ We both realized that it’s like, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Like, we both cared a lot about each other.”

When it came to Bachelorette discussions, Susie said no one from production talked to her about it. “There was no pressure to do anything after the show for me,” she said, agreeing with Nick that producers could have made it “difficult” for them to reunite.

“They didn’t try to stop you guys from being together at all?” he asked, to which Susie simply responded, “No.”