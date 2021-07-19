‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Alicia Silverstone

Silverstone played Bronson Alcott High School queen bee Cher Horowitz. Post-Clueless, the actress played Batgirl in 1997’s Batman & Robin and Eve in 1999’s Blast From the Past.

She married S.T.U.N. rocker Christopher Jarecki in June 2005; they welcomed a son, Bear Blu, in May 2011.

Silverstone released a guide to vegan nutrition, The Kind Diet, in 2009. Her other TV and film credits include The Art of Getting By, Braceface, Suburgatory, Book Club and American Woman. In 2021, she voiced Queen Marlena in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club remake. Its second season is set to premiere in October 2021.