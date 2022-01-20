‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Paul Rudd

Rudd played Josh Lucas, Cher Horowitz’s ex-stepbrother and love interest. He soon landed roles in 1996’s Romeo + Juliet, 1998’s The Object of My Affection and 2001’s Wet Hot American Summer.

Married to Julie Yaeger since 2003, Rudd has two children, Jack and Darby. Rudd flexed his comedic chops in 2004 when he was cast as Brian Fantana in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Since then, he’s appeared in laugh-out-loud hits, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, as well as the Avengers films (as Ant-Man).