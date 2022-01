Brittany Murphy

Murphy played transfer student Tai Fraiser. She later earned acclaim for roles in Girl, Interrupted and Riding in Cars With Boys.

Murphy briefly romanced her Just Married costar Ashton Kutcher from 2002 to 2003. She had fleeting engagements to manager Jeff Kwatinetz and production assistant Joe Macaluso, but married producer/writer Simon Monjack in 2007.

Murphy, whose other film credits included Uptown Girls, Little Black Book and 8 Mile, passed away in December 2009.