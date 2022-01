Jeremy Sisto

Sisto played Elton, a wealthy, arrogant student at Bronson Alcott High School.

The actor married Marisa Ryan in the 1990s, but they split in 2002. He welcomed a daughter, Charlie Ballerina, with then-girlfriend Addie Lane in June 2009; four months later, Sisto and Lane exchanged vows. They welcomed a son, Bastian Kick, in March 2012.

Sisto’s other film and TV credits include Six Feet Under, Law & Order, Thirteen, Suburgatory and, most recently, FBI.