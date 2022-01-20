‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Stacey Dash

Dash played Cher Horowitz’s best friend and Murray Duvall’s girlfriend, Dionne Davenport. The star reprised the role for three seasons on the TV version of Clueless before starring in The Strip, The Game and Single Ladies.

She has a son, Austin, with R&B singer ex Christopher Williams, and a daughter, Lola, with ex-husband Brian Lovell. Dash — who posed nude in Playboy‘s August 2006 issue — split with husband Emmanuel Xuereb in 2010 after two years of marriage.

She has since starred in multiple productions, including Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, and married Jeffrey Marty in 2018. The two split in April 2020.