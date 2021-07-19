‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Donald Faison

Faison played Dionne Davenport’s immature boyfriend. After reprising his role on the Clueless TV series, Faison starred on Felicity, Scrubs and Robot Chicken; his film credits include Can’t Hardly Wait, Big Fat Liar and Uptown Girls (with Murphy).

Faison was married to Lisa Askey from 2001 to 2005; they are parents of son Kobe and twins Kaya and Dade. The actor also has a son, Sean, with ex Audrey Ince. Faison married Jessica Simpson‘s BFF Cacee Cobb in 2012. In 2018, he began his turn as Hype Fazon on the Star Wars Resistance TV series.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Faison and his Scrubs costar Zach Braff launched a podcast called “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” where the duo rewatched the series and discussed their experience on the show. In 2021, he was cast as Professor Drake Utonium in the CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot.