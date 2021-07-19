‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Elisa Donovan

Donovan played spoiled high school student Amber Mariens. She reprised her role on the TV series of the same name before joining the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Donovan later starred in a string of TV movies, including Framed for Murder and Shark Swarm.

The actress gave birth to a little girl, Scarlett Avery, in May 2012, and tied the knot with Charlie Bigelow later that year.

In April 2021, Donovan revealed that she was suffering from anorexia while filming Clueless and it was after she “almost had a heart attack” during three days off from shooting that she decided to get help.

“At that moment, I was so afraid I was going to lose my job,” she said during an appearance on the “Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did” podcast. “My life had started taking off in the way I wanted it to with my career and I was concerned that this was now suddenly going to prevent me from that.”

The Sabrina, the Teenage Witch alum penned a Wake Me When You Leave: Love and Encouragement via Dreams from the Other Side memoir, which was released in June 2021.