‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Breckin Meyer

Meyer played burnout skater Travis Birkenstock and Tai Fraiser’s love interest. Post-Clueless, the Minnesota native appeared in a string of box-office hits, including The Craft, Road Trip, Josie and the Pussycats, Kate & Leopold and Herbie: Fully Loaded. He also appeared on the small screen on the animated series King of the Hill and Robot Chicken, as well as Franklin & Bash.

Meyer married film director Deborah Kaplan on October 14, 2001; they have a daughter, Caitlin Willow. The couple split in 2012.

In 2018, he joined the cast of Kiefer Sutherland‘s Designated Survivor. He joined NBC’s Good Girls for its final season, which aired in 2021.