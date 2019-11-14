Exclusive CMA Awards 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV By Nicholas Hautman 4 hours ago AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Inset: Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock 12 13 / 12 Love in Music City 7:38 p.m.: Blake Shelton wrapped his arm around Gwen Stefani’s waist during McEntire’s performance. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Over 18,000 Reviewers Say This $20 Product Gave Them the Whitest Smile Ever More News