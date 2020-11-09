Who Is Nominated?

Lambert leads with seven nominations, followed by Combs with six, Maren Morris with five and Dan + Shay, Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce with four apiece. The Entertainer of the Year nominees are Lambert, Combs, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Eric Church. The Album of the Year nominees are Lambert (Wildcard), Combs (What You See Is What You Get), Jon Pardi (Heartache Medication), Ashley McBryde (Never Will) and Old Dominion (Old Dominion). The Single of the Year nominees are Lambert (“Bluebird”), Combs (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), Morris (“The Bones”), Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (“10,000 Hours”) and Gabby Barrett (“I Hope”).