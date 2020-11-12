Pics

Country Date Night! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin and More Couples Take the CMAs

By
CARRIE UNDERWOOD MIKE FISHER CMA Awards 2020
 ABC
8
1 / 8
podcast
Flash_600x338

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

The singer dazzled in a one-sleeve embellished gown with Fisher by her side.

 

Back to top