Pics Country Date Night! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin and More Couples Take the CMAs By Sarah Hearon November 12, 2020 ABC 8 1 / 8 Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher The singer dazzled in a one-sleeve embellished gown with Fisher by her side. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News