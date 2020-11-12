Pics

Country Date Night! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin and More Couples Take the CMAs

By
JIMMIE ALLEN ALEXIS GALE CMA Awards 2020
 ABC
8
7 / 8
podcast
Flash_600x338

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

The twosome opted for all-black for the occasion.

 

Back to top