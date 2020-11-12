Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

The day before the CMAs, McLoughlin paid tribute to Lambert on her 37th birthday via Instagram, writing, “Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place.”