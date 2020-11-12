Pics

Country Date Night! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin and More Couples Take the CMAs

By
ABBY CHAMPION PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER CMA Awards 2020
 ABC
8
6 / 8
podcast
Flash_600x338

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion

The couple matched in all-white on Wednesday.

 

Back to top