The Change Game

Ballerini had a total of four outfit changes throughout the night, including her denim mini dress and floral calf high boots she wore while singing “You’re Drunk, Go Home” with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. The “Half of My Hometown” songstress arrived in a Balenciaga gown and later switched into a bright green dress. Following her performance, she slipped into a bodycon red frock to end the night.