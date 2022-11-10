Winner, Winner

All the nominees took home bottles of Beringer Bros. wine, which was the official wine sponsor of the awards show, and custom leather holders. Recipients included Breland, Chris Janson, Lee Brice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nate Smith and Pillbox Patti.

Stars who attended Wednesday night’s Warner Music Nashville CMA After Party, located at the Twelve Thirty Club, sipped on Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, which were both freely flowing all night, per the insider. The list of attendees — including Cody Johnson, Ingrid Andress and Jessie James Decker — sipped on Beringer Bros. Cabernet Old Fashioned cocktails in addition to wines by the glass.