Performers

Morris, Bryan, Little Big Town and Brown are set to perform throughout the night. McBryde, Dan + Shay, Wallen and Twain will also take the stage as some of the event’s biggest acts. Collaborations will include Ballerini with Halsey, Combs with Brooks & Dunn and Noah Cyrus with Jimmie Allen. The Ram Trucks Side Stage’s lineup will feature Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning.