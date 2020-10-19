CMT Awards CMT Music Awards 2020: Performers, Hosts and Everything We Know About the Show By Johnni Macke October 19, 2020 CMT 7 7 / 7 Where to Watch Fans can watch the show on seven networks: CMT, Pop, MTV, MTV2, Logo, TV Land and Paramount Network. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News