CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Limetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)