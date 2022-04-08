CMT Music Awards 2022: Full List of Nominees and Winners

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses” (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, & Breland – “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)