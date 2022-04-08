CMT Music Awards 2022: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”