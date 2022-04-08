CMT Music Awards 2022: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Video of the Year
Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”
Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”
Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)"