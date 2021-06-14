5. He’s From New Jersey

Menk moved from the East coast to the West coast in April 2019. He grew up in New Jersey and currently resides in San Diego. After being separated from his family amid the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, the salesman gushed about his loved ones when they finally reunited for Thanksgiving in November 2020.

“Living in in California and having my whole family living in New Jersey is extremely tough. Especially with COVID I was only able to see my family once this year,” he wrote via Instagram alongside photos with his parents and brother Christian. “I am more thankful then ever to spend these special and now rare moments with the people that I love and care about the most. I am so happy to be a part of a family that loves and supports me so much. Without them nothing I have or will accomplish is possible❤️.”