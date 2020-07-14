He Was ‘Shaggy’ When He Met ScarJo

Jost recalls meeting his now-fiancée in 2006, when she hosted Saturday Night Live. “I got eight sketches on the show my first year, including one cold open and a parody of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, starring first-time host Scarlett Johansson. She has just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here [holds hand above head] and I was here [ holds hand one inch off ground],” he pens. “She claims that she remembers thinking I was ‘cute,’ but I know what I looked like and that’s not the word I would have used. (‘Shaggy’ would have been generous. ‘Slovenly,’ more accurate).”

He notes that he remembers her as “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated” with “a grace and a smile that I’ve still never seen in any other human.”

He recalls, “The only line I remember from the sketch is when Scarlett’s bratty character says, ‘This party is literally worse than the Holocaust.’ That was my Shakespearean sonnet for the woman I would one day fall in love with.”