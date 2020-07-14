Is Russell Crowe the Worst?

Jost goes into detail about the week that Donald Trump was hosting, in the middle of running for office, calling it the “most surreal week” he’s had.

“The first thing Donald Trump said to me when he walked into my office was: ‘I like you. You got that good face.’ Say what you will about the man, but he knows how to make an entrance,” the How to Be Single star writes. “By the end of the week, I think most people at our show thought, ‘Huh. This guy isn’t a monster after all.’ There have certainly been other hosts who left with way worse reputations. (No, I will not tell you who they are. But their initials are R.C., and then after the R is an ‘ussel,’ and after the C is a ‘rowe.’)”