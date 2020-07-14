The First Time He Saw Coke Was at SNL

Although he has a fear of alcohol due to seeing friends and families lose everything because of it, Jost didn’t come across hard drugs until he was working at NBC.

“Drugs always scared me because I was worried that I would like them and they would derail my entire life,” he pens. “I never smoked weed until college and I never even saw cocaine until I was 27 and a writer’s assistant at SNL walked into my office and said, ‘Do you mind if I do coke in here?’ I was truly honored.”