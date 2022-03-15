Top 5

Stories

Bachelor

Colton Underwood Says ‘Bachelor’ Producer Told Him Cassie Randolph Was Appearing on Clayton’s Finale: ‘Almost Famous’ Takeaways

By
On Not Telling Cassie He Was Coming Out Colton Underwood Bachelor Producer Gave Me a Heads-Up About Cassie Randolph Finale Cameo
 Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
podcast

On Colton Going Dark

According to Ben, Colton changed his phone number amid Cassie’s accusations. “I didn’t make it easy, and now it’s something I’m still continuing to work on — I shut off and I shut down pretty quick when things aren’t good,” he said before acknowledging Ben sending him a book about navigating your relationship with God as a gay man. “It’s been a great resource. … I will disclose I’m not finished with it. I come in and read chunks of it very similar to how I treat my Bible study and my marks there, read a chapter here, a paragraph there. But it’s a journey that I’m still on.”

Back to top