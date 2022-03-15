On Drama With Ben

Both Colton and Ben didn’t waste time addressing the “elephant” in the room — Ben calling him out for saying no one in Bachelor Nation had Colton’s back in the past.

“I had messages from people that I could show you right now saying, ‘You claim to be inclusive, you claim to be welcoming, yet, Colton just came out and said nobody from Bachelor Nation supported him. And Ben, you were lead on a season, you were on Colton’s season, you live in Denver, how can you not support him?’ And I say, that’s not fair,” Ben said.

Colton responded, “The fact that [you] even got those messages, I’ll say sorry. Because, you know, after coming out, you did reach out to me. … I actually just watched the interview back just to make sure that I wasn’t, you know, going to come on here and not have the facts. But it was more so saying, like, when I was going through my mental spiral, and my downfall, like. when the news first broke of what was going on between me and my ex, the only person who did reach out was Chris [Harrison]. I had no support from the network, I had no support from the production company, I had no support for my own mental health. And I was really in a dark place. And I’d shared that with people in production, how bad it was for me.”

The First Time author called it a “misunderstanding” that he only credited Harrison for supporting him coming out. “It got thrown back on me, I had you, I had Nick Viall, like, reading messages out on his [podcast], whatever he’s got to do for his, you know, his socials and engagement and stuff, and Tayshia [Adams] — it just was a bombardment of misunderstandings at the time, and they sort of took things how they wanted to.”