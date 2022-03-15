On the Proposal + Kids

Earlier this month, Colton confirmed that he and boyfriend Jordan C. Brown are engaged. “He proposed to me,” he told Ben and Ashley. “I did not expect it. We had we, obviously, had a conversation prior to saying like, ‘Look, I think we’re both ready’ — or we didn’t say I think, [but] ‘We’re both ready.’ … After my 30th birthday, we went on a trip, and it was an amazing surprise and an amazing weekend.”

Colton added that the couple want to start a family. “We’re thinking surrogate. There’s a lot of work that goes into it,” he said. “I did not know all of the steps. And I’m really, really excited about that process, and it’s pretty scientifically unbelievable the amount of choices you get to make now when it comes to building your embryos.”