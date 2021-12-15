He Hasn’t Spoken to His Exes

Underwood claimed that he hasn’t spoken to Randolph, Becca Kufrin or Tayshia Adams since he came out in April. (He finished in fourth place during Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and Adams, 31, was one of the final two contestants on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.)

After the Netflix star came out, Adams expressed her support for her ex in a statement. “Tayshia is very happy that Colton is able to now live his life openly and without fear of being his true self,” a representative for the former Bachelorette told Us at the time. “There is absolutely no ill will – only support for Colton, his willingness to share his truth, and the additional representation for the LGBTQ community.”