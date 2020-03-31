Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

“I wanted to send Kirpa Sudick home,” Underwood wrote about night one. “She was very attractive, but I wanted more connection with people than just appearances. Her hello didn’t work, and our short sit-down fell flat. My producer liked Kirpa and advised me not to judge her harshly.”

Underwood also hinted that producers picked who got to go on his one-on-one dates each week. They were, however, sympathetic at times. “They weren’t on TV, but boners are a real, regular, and unavoidable part of the show,” he confessed. “The producers are sensitive to guys who find themselves in a hard situation. I didn’t know this until I was in the ocean with Cassie in Thailand and production said they needed me for an interview. I wasn’t ready to get out of the water. … Poor Cass waited patiently while I splashed, yawned, swam, and waited for low tide.”