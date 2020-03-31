Ending Things With Tia

While the twosome tried to make their relationship work in Paradise, Underwood said he was “a mess” while trying to film the season.”I didn’t want to lead Tia on or lie to her. I also didn’t want to be anyone other than who I really was—honest, imperfect, and not in love with Tia,” he wrote.

He added that the twosome are on good terms now. “I felt terrible about breaking up with her, but I also knew it was the right thing to do, and she agreed,” Underwood wrote. “We were better off as friends, and we’ve remained friends. To this day, she is one of my most trusted confidantes.”