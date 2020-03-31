Hannah G. Praise

Underwood had nice things to say about Godwin, his first impression rose recipient, throughout the book. “Despite my feelings for Cassie, I knew spending time with Hannah G. was important,” he wrote. “It was going to answer the tiny questions I had about the decision I would ultimately make. The time I had already spent with Hannah G. was enough to make me a huge fan and give me a sense that we could be very comfortable together. But it wasn’t enough time to know whether there was anything more than being comfortable, which was the special ingredient I wanted in a relationship. I didn’t want to wake up in the morning or go to sleep at night feeling comfortable. I wanted WOW.”