He Knew Being on ‘Paradise’ Could Lead to ‘The Bachelor’

“No one made any promises, but I got the feeling that if Paradise went well I might have a good shot at becoming the Bachelor,” he wrote. “I had to ask myself some questions: Did I want to be the Bachelor? And if so, how badly? Badly enough to go to Paradise, as Tia had foreshadowed all those months ago? Badly enough to engage with Tia again? It wasn’t as if we had a real relationship. We didn’t leave a romance broken or unresolved. We’d spent a weekend together and developed a friendship built on text messages.”

Bachelor fans, however, were rooting for Underwood and Booth. “She possessed all the qualities that made someone attractive. There was the obvious, and there was the part of Tia that shined even brighter when you got to know her,” he wrote. “Why then didn’t I feel that spark? That special chemistry that drew people to each other? I just didn’t. And for that reason I didn’t see us together. Then again, I felt like I owed it to Tia to see if she was right and if maybe I missed something as a result of being so focused on Becca.”