Telling Becca About His Virginity

“Up till this moment, you could count the times I had talked about it on one hand: to my ex-girlfriend, Tia, the show’s producers, several of the guys on the show, and a room full of NFL linebackers,” he wrote. “As I told Becca, I wasn’t even sure my dad knew. ‘It’s something I’m proud of and something that everyone I see a future with should know,’ I said.”