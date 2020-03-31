The Infamous Fence Jump

After Randolph quit, Underwood infamously ran away from host Chris Harrison.

“I just did it. I expected to get caught the moment my feet touched the ground on the other side. When that didn’t happen, my adrenaline kicked in and I started to run through the Portugal wilderness,” he wrote about jumping the fence. “I was surprised I didn’t get shot or attacked by some animal. I remember hearing a growl while I was hiding in someone’s backyard and bracing myself to get jumped by a large dog.”

When Harrison caught up to him, Underwood told him to call Tartick or Horstmann to film a new season. “I wanted them to know how angry I really was. Once I felt confident they got the message, I needed a graceful way out of this situation,” he wrote. “It was 2:30 a.m., and I’d been out there for more than an hour when the show’s top producers and I huddled and had the most impromptu production meeting in the show’s history.”