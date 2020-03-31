The Tia of It All

Underwood met Tia Booth over social media before he was official cast as a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette. As a result, he briefly spoke to Kufrin, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor with Booth, via FaceTime before the season started.

“It was intimidating. But I managed to calm down and even enjoy meeting some of the guys,” Underwood wrote about The Bachelorette night one. “I’d already won a small victory. Becca hadn’t recognized me. Or she played it cool and didn’t say anything if she did. I had no recollection other than that I made it through our first hello without incident.”

While he debated telling Kufrin about Booth, she took it well. His relief didn’t last long, however, with Booth showing up on a group spa date. “I was only four days into this thing and knew I was in over my head. How did I not know this before?” he wrote about the group date. “There were too many moving parts to keep track of. I was up against masters. What saved me was Becca herself. I knew the final decision as to who got a rose belonged to her, not the producers, and I got a good vibe from Becca. I sensed that she was playing the game, but also that she really liked me.”