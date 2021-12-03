Mentally Unstable

During a meeting with Reverend Nicole Garcia in episode 6, Colton explained the situation with Cassie again.

“I held onto that relationship out of fear of being a gay man and not out of anything other than that and I did things that were messed up. I was paranoid. I was scared. I was terrified of myself, I was terrified of who I was going to become. I was literally, I can say, mentally unstable,” the former NFL player said. “I undid so many good memories. I texted the things that I texted and said the things that I said out of insecurities. That was me controlling the narrative and trying to say in control of my life. … After coming out, I have to relive all those labels of abuser, stalker, harasser. I’m mortified of what I did but I’m even more mortified by the effect that it had on her and her family and her friends.”